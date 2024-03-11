Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB) Price Target Raised to $76.00

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barrington Research from $48.00 to $76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Climb Global Solutions’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Climb Global Solutions Stock Performance

CLMB opened at $68.03 on Thursday. Climb Global Solutions has a twelve month low of $37.67 and a twelve month high of $73.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.76 million, a PE ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.29.

Climb Global Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Climb Global Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Climb Global Solutions

About Climb Global Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Climb Global Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $425,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,478,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the first quarter worth about $8,373,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Climb Global Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

