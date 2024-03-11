Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

CWEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clearway Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Clearway Energy by 289.0% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 44,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 32,720 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the third quarter worth about $687,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the third quarter worth about $470,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Clearway Energy by 12.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 618,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,081,000 after purchasing an additional 70,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the second quarter worth about $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy stock opened at $22.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Clearway Energy has a fifty-two week low of $18.59 and a fifty-two week high of $32.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.82.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.45 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Clearway Energy will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.403 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 236.76%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

Recommended Stories

