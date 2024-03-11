Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Hits New 52-Week High at $41.11

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.11 and last traded at $40.92, with a volume of 80377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.17.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Clearwater Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.79 million, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.79.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLW. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 531.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

