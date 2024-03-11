CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Up to $20.24

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.24, but opened at $21.04. CleanSpark shares last traded at $19.40, with a volume of 8,093,351 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CLSK. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on CleanSpark from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on CleanSpark from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on CleanSpark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.72.

CleanSpark Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.05.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.26. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 16.25% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.06 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $195,921.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 141,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,650.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CleanSpark news, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $195,921.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,650.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 322,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $6,754,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,698,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,539,189.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 359,620 shares of company stock valued at $7,499,489. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSK. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 60.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 533.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 10,318 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 3,177.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 7,689 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

Featured Stories

