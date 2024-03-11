Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Acquired by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 327.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387,959 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,130 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned 0.08% of Citizens Financial Group worth $10,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.96. 1,990,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,949,362. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.02%.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $151,198.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CFG. Barclays downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

