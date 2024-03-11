Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Position Reduced by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $631,922,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 87,332.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502,751 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Citigroup by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986,558 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 13,164,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

C stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,752,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,535,529. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $58.39. The stock has a market cap of $108.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.34.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Several research firms have recently commented on C. HSBC upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.03.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

