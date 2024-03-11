Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 143,689 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Cirrus Logic worth $31,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.0% during the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 5.2% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 3,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $299,792.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $548,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cirrus Logic news, CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,587 shares in the company, valued at $150,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 3,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $299,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,530 shares of company stock worth $700,292 over the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $92.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.02 and its 200-day moving average is $78.66. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $111.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.83. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $618.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.55 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRUS shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

