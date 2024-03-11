Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CIEN. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on Ciena from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet raised Ciena from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Ciena from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Ciena from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.71.

Ciena Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $54.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.01. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $63.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.87.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.22%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 246,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,926,618. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 246,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,926,618. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $501,586.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,342 shares in the company, valued at $24,521,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,574 shares of company stock worth $6,144,379. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ciena

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 63.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Ciena during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Ciena during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Ciena by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Further Reading

