CIBC Increases Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target to C$82.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Ag Growth International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Cormark dropped their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$84.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$83.00 to C$75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$81.44.

Shares of TSE AFN opened at C$62.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$56.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$53.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.34. Ag Growth International has a one year low of C$47.07 and a one year high of C$64.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is 17.44%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

