CIBC Cuts Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$135.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$140.00 to C$135.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

RY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$127.00 to C$125.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$130.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$137.03.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

TSE RY opened at C$133.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$188.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.84. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$107.92 and a 1 year high of C$137.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$132.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$124.66.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C$0.06. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.61%. The firm had revenue of C$13.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.65 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.3350515 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

