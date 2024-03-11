CIBC Cuts National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$109.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$110.00 to C$109.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$107.00.

Shares of TSE:NA opened at C$108.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$102.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$95.87. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$84.27 and a 12 month high of C$108.98.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.38 by C$0.21. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of C$2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.72 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 9.8970588 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 44.26%.

In related news, Director Yvon Charest purchased 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$103.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,155.89. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

