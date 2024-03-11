Chelsea Counsel Co. Trims Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Chelsea Counsel Co. cut its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,834 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOLD shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.05.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of GOLD stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $15.91. 14,460,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,398,725. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.07. The company has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

About Barrick Gold

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.