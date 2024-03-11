Chelsea Counsel Co. Sells 1,600 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Chelsea Counsel Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,530 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVN traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $46.49. 3,510,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,176,552. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.28 and a 200-day moving average of $45.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $56.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.18.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

