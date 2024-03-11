Chelsea Counsel Co. Lowers Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Chelsea Counsel Co. cut its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,568,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,220,718,000 after buying an additional 64,875 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,750,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,294 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,538,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $949,669,000 after purchasing an additional 225,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,199,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,202 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR traded down $0.74 on Monday, hitting $109.41. 802,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,898,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.05 and its 200 day moving average is $95.81. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $111.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.36.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.61.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

