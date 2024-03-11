Chelsea Counsel Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,121 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,135 shares during the quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $922,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399,467 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $285,370,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 59.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,715,637 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $385,141,000 after buying an additional 2,882,359 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 57.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,884,284 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $237,874,000 after buying an additional 1,417,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,852,941 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $511,175,000 after buying an additional 1,199,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.69. 2,216,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,132,416. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.88 and a 200 day moving average of $49.60. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 29.29%. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. CIBC reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEM

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.