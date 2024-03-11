Chelsea Counsel Co. Has $528,000 Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Chelsea Counsel Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $332,897,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,433,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,241,843,000 after buying an additional 4,409,771 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 103.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,749,000 after buying an additional 2,281,418 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 61.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,323,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,706,000 after buying an additional 2,019,591 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 66.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,817,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,145,000 after buying an additional 1,919,693 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on NEM shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Argus cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of Newmont stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.16. The company had a trading volume of 10,340,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,448,332. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.36. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $52.76.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.02%.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

