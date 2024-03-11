Chelsea Counsel Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Chelsea Counsel Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter worth $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 910.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011,530 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth about $128,142,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 38.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,687,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,958,000 after buying an additional 1,570,465 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 136.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,574,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,108,000 after buying an additional 1,486,229 shares in the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MOS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,641,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,277,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.22. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $49.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 24.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.63.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

