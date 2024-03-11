Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Stock Performance

Shares of CMCM stock opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average is $2.07. Cheetah Mobile has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $2.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cheetah Mobile stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Free Report) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,823 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.15% of Cheetah Mobile worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

