Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Spears Abacus Advisors LLC

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 305.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHKP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.32.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

CHKP traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $163.32. 327,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,483. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.33. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $117.18 and a one year high of $166.71.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.80% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

