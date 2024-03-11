Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 259.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.54.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $266.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.06. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $161.65 and a one year high of $275.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $1,418,738.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $1,418,738.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total transaction of $1,006,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,932 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,663 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

