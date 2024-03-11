Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Stock Price Down 9.3%

Shares of Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) traded down 9.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$6.25 and last traded at C$6.26. 389,977 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 310,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.90.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered Champion Iron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, January 15th. B. Riley upped their price target on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.
Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.05. Champion Iron had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of C$506.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$468.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Champion Iron Limited will post 1.0900474 earnings per share for the current year.
Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.
