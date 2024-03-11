Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 220 ($2.79) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.33% from the company’s current price.
Central Asia Metals Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of CAML traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 160.20 ($2.03). 196,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,957. Central Asia Metals has a 1 year low of GBX 150.60 ($1.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 271.50 ($3.45). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 164.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 173.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £291.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,373.33 and a beta of 1.11.
Central Asia Metals Company Profile
