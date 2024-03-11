Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2024

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a "hold" rating on the industrial products company's stock.

Cemtrex Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of CETX stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. Cemtrex has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average is $4.67.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.79 million. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 56.88% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.99) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cemtrex will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 144,688 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.59% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.38% of the company's stock.

About Cemtrex

(Get Free Report)

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

