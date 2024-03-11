Celestica Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CLS)

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 5,113 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 72% compared to the average volume of 2,980 call options.
Celestica Stock Performance
Shares of Celestica stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.23. 2,524,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,284,697. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.14. Celestica has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $49.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 17.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celestica will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Celestica
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CLS
About Celestica
Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Celestica
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Coinbase Stock Tempting but isn’t without its Risks
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- This Industrial Products Stock is Goldman’s Favorite This Cycle
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Another 20% Upside for Broadcom Stock: Analysts Say Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.