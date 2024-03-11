Celestia Trading 4.1% Higher This Week (TIA)

Celestia (TIA) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. During the last seven days, Celestia has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. One Celestia token can now be purchased for $16.29 or 0.00022593 BTC on major exchanges. Celestia has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and $167.91 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Celestia Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,028,931,507 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg. Celestia’s official website is www.celestia.org.

Celestia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,028,712,328.767021 with 169,755,856.517021 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 15.88495914 USD and is down -5.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 156 active market(s) with $147,713,861.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celestia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celestia using one of the exchanges listed above.

