CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.
CEL-SCI Price Performance
CVM stock opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.07. CEL-SCI has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26.
CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that CEL-SCI will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CEL-SCI Company Profile
CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of immune system therapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead immunotherapy is Multikine, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of certain head and neck cancers.
