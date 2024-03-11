CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

CVM stock opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.07. CEL-SCI has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26.

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that CEL-SCI will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 23.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 195.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of immune system therapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead immunotherapy is Multikine, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of certain head and neck cancers.

