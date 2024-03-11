CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Senior Officer Sells C$73,600.00 in Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Sean Washchuk sold 1,000 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.60, for a total transaction of C$73,600.00.

CCL Industries Price Performance

CCL.B stock opened at C$72.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$60.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$58.58. CCL Industries Inc. has a 1 year low of C$52.82 and a 1 year high of C$73.77.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$76.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CCL Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$74.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$78.80.

About CCL Industries

(Get Free Report)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.