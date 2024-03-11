Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,197,792.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.78.

Get Our Latest Report on CAT

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $6.30 on Monday, hitting $332.89. 460,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,489,926. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $309.46 and its 200 day moving average is $280.74. The company has a market capitalization of $166.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $344.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.24 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.82%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.