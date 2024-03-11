Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Caterpillar
In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,197,792.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Caterpillar Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $6.30 on Monday, hitting $332.89. 460,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,489,926. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $309.46 and its 200 day moving average is $280.74. The company has a market capitalization of $166.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $344.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.24 EPS for the current year.
Caterpillar Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.82%.
Caterpillar Profile
Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.
