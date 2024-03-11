Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,734 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises approximately 1.2% of Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.78.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $6.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $332.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,028. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $344.50. The company has a market cap of $166.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $309.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.82%.

In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,197,792.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,769 shares of company stock worth $14,509,306 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

