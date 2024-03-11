Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CPRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.50.

CPRX opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average is $13.94. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $18.22.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, Director David S. Tierney sold 50,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $666,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,442,766.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 260.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

