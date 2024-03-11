Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Cass Information Systems from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised Cass Information Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Cass Information Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

Cass Information Systems stock opened at $47.20 on Friday. Cass Information Systems has a 12-month low of $35.05 and a 12-month high of $50.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.57. The stock has a market cap of $644.28 million, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.73.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $50.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.33 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cass Information Systems will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Cass Information Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASS. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Cass Information Systems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems during the 1st quarter worth $1,266,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

