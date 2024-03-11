Casa Systems (CASA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th.

Casa Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CASA opened at $0.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.54. Casa Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASA. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,236,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,566,000 after purchasing an additional 24,078 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,579,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,075,000 after acquiring an additional 703,393 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Casa Systems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,339,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,575,000 after acquiring an additional 60,508 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Casa Systems by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 671,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 21,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Casa Systems by 9.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 58,910 shares during the last quarter. 52.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.