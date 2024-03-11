CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.
CarParts.com Stock Performance
Shares of PRTS stock opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.55 million, a PE ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.35. CarParts.com has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $6.30.
CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $156.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.60 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CarParts.com will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of CarParts.com
CarParts.com Company Profile
CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.
