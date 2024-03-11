CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

CarParts.com Stock Performance

Shares of PRTS stock opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.55 million, a PE ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.35. CarParts.com has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $6.30.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $156.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.60 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CarParts.com will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CarParts.com

CarParts.com Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CarParts.com by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 196,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 69,765 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of CarParts.com by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CarParts.com by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 544,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,702 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of CarParts.com by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 150,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 30,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.