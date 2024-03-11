Carlson Capital Management Sells 1,090 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Carlson Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Carlson Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $41.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,936,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,582,735. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $43.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

