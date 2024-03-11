Carlson Capital Management Reduces Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Carlson Capital Management reduced its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 234,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for 0.7% of Carlson Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $12,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 245.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 109,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 77,529 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 163,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.22. The company had a trading volume of 27,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,991. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $61.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.76 and its 200-day moving average is $55.52.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

