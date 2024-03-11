Carlson Capital Management Purchases 184 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,983 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the second quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 100.0% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Boeing by 185.1% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Edward Jones lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.63.

Boeing Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $6.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $192.37. The stock had a trading volume of 6,791,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,382,416. The firm has a market cap of $117.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.66, a P/E/G ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $212.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.03. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.