Carlson Capital Management Increases Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Graco were worth $5,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GGG. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Graco by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,978,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 154,542.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 125,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after purchasing an additional 125,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on GGG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

Graco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GGG traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.39. The stock had a trading volume of 54,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,438. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.17 and a 1 year high of $93.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.04 and its 200-day moving average is $81.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.81.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $566.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.86 million. Analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

Insider Activity at Graco

In related news, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $1,350,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,493.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Claudio Merengo sold 5,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $478,292.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,983.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $1,350,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,493.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,138 shares of company stock valued at $4,418,008 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Graco Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Articles

