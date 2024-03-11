Carlson Capital Management Has $581,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,142 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 20.6% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 9.2% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. Athena Investment Management increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.3% in the third quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 7,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM traded down $3.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $191.98. 1,230,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,263,194. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.07 and a 200 day moving average of $160.13. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $198.73.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

A number of research firms recently commented on IBM. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.00.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

