Carlson Capital Management Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $1,796,633,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,731,491,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $39,270,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001,647 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.03, for a total transaction of $239,134.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,944 shares in the company, valued at $39,015,070.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.59, for a total value of $183,717.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,555,790.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.03, for a total value of $239,134.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 79,944 shares in the company, valued at $39,015,070.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,261,711 shares of company stock worth $548,964,883. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.53.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $17.14 on Monday, hitting $488.81. 10,752,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,048,344. The company has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.82 and a 12-month high of $523.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $429.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.35.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

