Carlson Capital Management Cuts Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Carlson Capital Management cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,592,000 after purchasing an additional 350,950 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,482,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,750,000 after purchasing an additional 150,564 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $918,324,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,117,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,113,000 after purchasing an additional 29,966 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $338.35. 244,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,330. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $325.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $224.00 and a 1 year high of $346.51.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

