Carlson Capital Management Buys 6,224 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 400.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,224 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRFZ. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 112,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 89,760 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 399.9% in the third quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,309 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 444.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 37,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PRFZ traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,125. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52 week low of $30.29 and a 52 week high of $39.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.84.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.1202 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

