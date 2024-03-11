Carlson Capital Management Buys 552 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 278,859 shares of company stock valued at $39,178,332 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $139.10. 7,252,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,592,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.36. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.94 and a fifty-two week high of $155.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

