Carlson Capital Management Buys 297 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock traded down $2.54 on Monday, hitting $370.81. The company had a trading volume of 674,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,031. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $385.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The firm has a market cap of $369.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $360.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.82.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays raised shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.75.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

