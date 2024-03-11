Carlson Capital Management Buys 238 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 214.1% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter worth $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on GIS. Mizuho reduced their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

General Mills Trading Up 0.6 %

GIS stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.63. 760,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,923,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.15. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.28 and a 200-day moving average of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.64.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.42%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

