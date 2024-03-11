Carlson Capital Management Acquires Shares of 2,095 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Carlson Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 437.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 43,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,260,000 after buying an additional 35,110 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 3,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $173.78. 344,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,280,056. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.45. The firm has a market cap of $55.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $175.03.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.