Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 89.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,127 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 0.67% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $635,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 37,023 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,128,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 201.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 49,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 33,194 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Performance

CGMS opened at $27.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.94 and a 200-day moving average of $26.30. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $27.32.

About Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

