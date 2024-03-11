Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Now Covered by Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the solar energy provider’s stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 1.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Canadian Solar from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.63.

Shares of CSIQ stock opened at $20.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.05. Canadian Solar has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $45.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 1,268.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 958 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. USCF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 115.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

