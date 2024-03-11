Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Senior Officer Sells C$930,859.57 in Stock

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 7,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.91, for a total value of C$930,859.57.

Shares of CP opened at C$121.08 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of C$94.45 and a 1 year high of C$122.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.85, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$112.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$110.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$104.71.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C$0.06. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 31.28%. The company had revenue of C$3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 4.3406308 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.05%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. CIBC reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$126.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$116.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Desjardins raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$108.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$116.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$116.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

