Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target to C$26.00

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$14.00 to C$26.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ARE has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Aecon Group from C$10.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aecon Group from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins upped their price target on Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Aecon Group from C$10.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$17.75.

Aecon Group Stock Performance

Aecon Group Increases Dividend

TSE:ARE opened at C$17.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.23. Aecon Group has a 1 year low of C$8.42 and a 1 year high of C$17.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Insider Activity at Aecon Group

In related news, Senior Officer Adam Robert Borgatti sold 10,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.07, for a total value of C$121,282.39. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

