Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Gap Down to $77.34

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $77.34, but opened at $74.66. Camtek shares last traded at $73.84, with a volume of 144,734 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Camtek from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Camtek from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camtek has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.14.

Get Camtek alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CAMT

Camtek Stock Down 4.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.08, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $88.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.02 million. Camtek had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camtek

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Camtek by 574.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 1,436.2% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 431.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. 30.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Camtek

(Get Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.